Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.34

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 119903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,966,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Cameco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Cameco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

