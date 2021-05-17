Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

