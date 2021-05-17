Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $61.64 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.