Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $157.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $160.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

