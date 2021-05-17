Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the period.

Shares of PSMC opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

