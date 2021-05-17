Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.