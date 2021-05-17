Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives $40.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of CALT stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,290. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $725.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 4.37% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $35,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.