Cadence Bank NA Sells 381 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 143,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,146. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

