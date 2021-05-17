Cadence Bank NA Sells 2,908 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS remained flat at $$88.96 during trading on Monday. 48,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

