Cadence Bank NA Purchases 1,413 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after buying an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $242,562,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 60,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,652. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,706.10, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

