Cadence Bank NA Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1,848.5% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 60,632 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.61. 18,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

