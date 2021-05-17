Cadence Bank NA Has $873,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.47. 60,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,652. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,706.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

