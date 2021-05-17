Cadence Bank NA Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

COF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.02. 11,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,417. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.