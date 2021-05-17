Cadence Bank NA Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Danaher by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

