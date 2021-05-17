Cadence Bank NA Has $1.37 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Danaher by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

DHR stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

