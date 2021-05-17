Cadence Bank NA Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

