Bytecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $410,931.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $128.84 million and $410,931.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.67 or 0.00798207 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

