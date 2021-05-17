Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE BG opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.