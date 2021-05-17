Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

BLDR stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $89,134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

