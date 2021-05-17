BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

CASI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 70,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,713. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. Analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

