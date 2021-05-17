BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SURF has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SURF traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 163,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.