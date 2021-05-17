BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SURF has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 163,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

