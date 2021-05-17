Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at CIBC

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

TSE:HOM.U opened at C$11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.14. The firm has a market cap of C$350.47 million and a PE ratio of 10.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

