Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 361,709 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

