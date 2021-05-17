Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

BBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

