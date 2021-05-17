Brokers Set Expectations for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $566.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

