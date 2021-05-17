Brokerages Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Target Price at $13.33

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYBX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jonestrading began coverage on Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. Analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

