Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $214.23

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.23.
Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $244.01 on Friday. Saia has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.16 and a 200-day moving average of $200.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.