Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $214.23

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.23.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $244.01 on Friday. Saia has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.16 and a 200-day moving average of $200.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.