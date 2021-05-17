Brokerages Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Price Target at $58.00

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PRG opened at $55.19 on Friday. PROG has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. Equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 230,930 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

