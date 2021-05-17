Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $114.70

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.70.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
