Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $114.70

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,139,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.