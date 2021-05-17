Brokerages Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price at $46.17

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invitae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

