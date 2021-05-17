Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 2,815.71

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,815.71 ($36.79).

A number of analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,641 ($34.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.23 billion and a PE ratio of 51.82. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,668.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,682.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

