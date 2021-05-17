Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price at $9.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE CGAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,179. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

