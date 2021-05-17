Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Target Price at C$18.83

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

TSE CAS opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.35.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

