Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Price Target at C$22.59

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CCO stock traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.16. The stock has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.97. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$24.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

