Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.71. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SCL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.25. 44,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,961. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,145 shares of company stock valued at $961,101. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the first quarter worth about $790,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 8.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stepan by 20.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

