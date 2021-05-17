Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.53). Ralph Lauren posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after buying an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.12. The stock had a trading volume of 737,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.18, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.