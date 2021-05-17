Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report $17.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. OptiNose reported sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 2,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,584. The stock has a market cap of $167.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

