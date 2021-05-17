Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post sales of $542.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $525.80 million to $551.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $529.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $205.87 on Monday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $223.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average of $199.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

