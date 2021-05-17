Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DRH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after buying an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,896,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after buying an additional 328,789 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 19,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,484. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.