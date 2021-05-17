Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.01. Conifer posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,088. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.