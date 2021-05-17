Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

