Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Xcel Energy also reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,490. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after acquiring an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

