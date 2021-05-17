Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post sales of $4.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. WestRock has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.