Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRVN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 285,439 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 71,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRVN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,290. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $248.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

