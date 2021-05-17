Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.25). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TBPH stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 171,761 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

