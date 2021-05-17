Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Natera reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 795,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,005. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.79.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

