Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $460.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.80 million and the lowest is $459.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $405.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. 13,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,616. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after buying an additional 427,682 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

