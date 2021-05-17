Brokerages Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76).

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIGR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 89,737 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

