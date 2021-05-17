Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.06. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.29. 176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,500. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

