Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 846,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 555.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 530,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. 9,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $499.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

